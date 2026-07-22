The Conversation: Remembering Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur; The new face of Anna O’Brien’s

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Nainoa Thomspon, CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, and Chamorro navigator Ron Acfalle pay tribute to Grand Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur after his passing

Ashley Mizuo, Hawaiʻi correspondent for KFF Health News, reports on the state’s compassionate release program | Full Story

Musical artist Tavana shares why he decided to become the new owner of beloved bar and music venue Anna O’Brien’s