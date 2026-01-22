The Conversation: Legislative session starts; Robert Cazimero exhibit
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo says affordability ranks among lawmakers' top priorities heading into the new legislative session | Full Story
- Ed Barnabas, Booz Allen Chief Technology Officer for the Indo-Pacific, and Heather Fortuna-Bush, Booz Allen Senior Vice President in the Indo-Pacific, give HPR a tour of the company's new innovation lab
- Actor Dwight Martin and director Ixchel Lopez-Durant get ready to open "Dial M for Murder" at the Mānoa Valley Theatre
- Musician and kumu hula Robert Cazimero discusses the new exhibition "Ke Kilo Lani," which highlights his work as a steward of Hawaiian cultural heritage