The Conversation: Maui water; Marsupial species rediscovered
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Maui Mayor Richard Bissen discusses the future of Maui's water resources
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Madeleine Valera reports on court documents that shed new light on crime boss Mike Miske's final days | Full Story
- David Pang, co-founder of ‘Ilio Products, shares how President Trump's tariff policy has affected his business over the last year
- Bishop Museum CEO Kristofer Helgen describes two recently rediscovered marsupial species thought to have been extinct for thousands of years