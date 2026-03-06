The Conversation: Kolekole Pass; Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Maj. Gen. Lance A. Okamura discusses the military's partnership with Oʻahu officials to ensure Kolekole Pass can serve as an evacuation route for Leeward Coast residents
- The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity Director and Plant Quarantine Manager Jonathan Ho respond to concerns over the agency's handling of invasive species
- HPR Maui Nui reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol covers how a new parcel of land will support the Maui Food Bank's food security efforts
- Hawaiʻi's new state poet laureate Lee Tonouchi says he plans to use his role to uplift marginalized voices, including pidgin speakers, immigrants and LGBTQ+ community