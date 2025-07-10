The Conversation: Filipino survivors of the Lahaina wildfire; Hawaiʻi's airports
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on constitutional concerns over a new measure meant to support Hawaiʻi's nonprofits | Full Story
- Khara Jabola-Carolus of the group Tagnawa for Maui says the Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem is misrepresenting the findings of her report about the needs of Filipino survivors of the Lahaina Fire | Read the report | Full Story
- HPR's Mark Ladao reports on the future of Hawaiʻi Island Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz, which is being decided by the Hawaiʻi County Police Commission | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation director Ed Sniffen talks about efforts to modernize Hawaiʻi's airports | Full Story
- R. Kevin Garcia Doyle, artistic director of the Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival, shares which of the Bard's works will be staged this summer | Full Story