Shakespeare festival returns to Honolulu with 2 fan favorites

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published July 10, 2025 at 2:08 PM HST
Hawaii Shakespeare Festival's "Comedy of Errors" is directed by R. Kevin Garcia Doyle.
Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
Hawaii Shakespeare Festival's production of "Comedy of Errors" is directed by R. Kevin Garcia Doyle.

The Hawaii Shakespeare Festival has presented every Shakespeare play in the canon and is back for its 25th year.

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle is the artistic director of the festival. He also directed one of this summer’s productions.

Doyle spoke with The Conversation about what theatergoers can expect from the two upcoming shows — a return to two fan favorites.

The festival kicks off Friday. For more information about showtimes and tickets, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation TheaterEntertainment
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
