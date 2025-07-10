Shakespeare festival returns to Honolulu with 2 fan favorites

The Hawaii Shakespeare Festival has presented every Shakespeare play in the canon and is back for its 25th year.

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle is the artistic director of the festival. He also directed one of this summer’s productions.

Doyle spoke with The Conversation about what theatergoers can expect from the two upcoming shows — a return to two fan favorites.

The festival kicks off Friday. For more information about showtimes and tickets, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.