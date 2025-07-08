Afro Aloha Podcast uplifts Black voices and stories

The Afro Aloha Podcast has been highlighting voices from all walks of life in Hawai‘i’s Black community, from education to entrepreneurs and farmers to entertainers.

Amy Benson, founder of the company Afro Aloha, launched the podcast in 2023 after finding out there were none in the state that uplifted Black voices before its release.

“Hawai‘i is such a unique place, especially in terms of the Black experience," she said. “I wanted to create a platform where we could help them share their stories, but also give some visibility for other people that may be feeling some of those same experiences."

Courtesy Taisei Discovers/Afro Aloha Podcast From left to right: Kenji Lee, Amy Benson and Taisei Lee

The podcast has 15 episodes and is gearing up to launch its new season. Benson self-funded the podcast.

Benson recently featured local falsetto music star Kamakakēhau Fernandez. She said the episode received a lot of feedback from listeners about the cross-cultural singer.

With Black people making up less than 3% of the state population, Benson underscored the need for the community to tell their own stories in Hawai‘i through their lens.

Benson said the podcast dives into complex topics that include the diasporic experience, and Black people serving in the military and being stationed in Hawai‘i.

“What I've learned about myself is that I see myself in so many of them, and I'm in a space to be able to ask these tough questions, because they know it's coming from a place of genuine care,” she said. “That is the most important thing is how we show up for one another.”

The podcast can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.