The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; Maui sand dune restoration

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:26 AM HST
Deputy Attorney General John Cole, left, joined the table with Todd Apo, HTA board chair, and Caroline Anderson, HTA interim president and CEO.
House Majority Communications
  • Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board chair Todd Apo discusses Gov. Josh Green's request that HTA board members submit courtesy resignations by today | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks to advocates about their concerns that the national suicide prevention hotline is ending specialized services to LGBTQ+ youth | Full Story
  • Jenna Spellman with the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation shares details on an effort to restore Maui's sand dunes | Full Story
  • Biologist Justin Havird studies how ʻōpaeʻula, or Hawaiian volcano shrimp, might adapt to climate change | Read the study | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
