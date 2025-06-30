The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; Maui sand dune restoration
- Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board chair Todd Apo discusses Gov. Josh Green's request that HTA board members submit courtesy resignations by today | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks to advocates about their concerns that the national suicide prevention hotline is ending specialized services to LGBTQ+ youth | Full Story
- Jenna Spellman with the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation shares details on an effort to restore Maui's sand dunes | Full Story
- Biologist Justin Havird studies how ʻōpaeʻula, or Hawaiian volcano shrimp, might adapt to climate change | Read the study | Full Story