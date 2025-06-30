'Dune crews' help restore Maui shorelines

Sand dunes are one of nature’s best defenses against strong waves and even tsunamis. But beaches across the islands are losing their dunes to erosion and unmanaged foot traffic.

A project on the Valley Isle is relying on native plants to shore up dunes and fortify the beaches.

Jenna Spellman works with the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation in a one-of-a-kind role. She oversees “dune crews,” which are groups of volunteers who work on shoreline restoration and maintenance.

The plants used in the restoration efforts come from a nursery that’s maintained by the county. The nursery is currently cultivating more than 30 native plant species. Since its opening a year ago, the nursery has propagated more than 3,000 native plants. A thousand of these plants have already been used for shoreline restoration.

The Conversation spoke to Spellman about the program.

