'Dune crews' help restore Maui shorelines

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published June 30, 2025 at 12:59 PM HST
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation native plant nursery was founded last year to support coastal dune restoration and promote sustainable practices across Maui County.
County of Maui
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation's native plant nursery was founded last year to support coastal dune restoration and promote sustainable practices across Maui Nui.

Sand dunes are one of nature’s best defenses against strong waves and even tsunamis. But beaches across the islands are losing their dunes to erosion and unmanaged foot traffic.

A project on the Valley Isle is relying on native plants to shore up dunes and fortify the beaches.

Jenna Spellman works with the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation in a one-of-a-kind role. She oversees “dune crews,” which are groups of volunteers who work on shoreline restoration and maintenance.

The plants used in the restoration efforts come from a nursery that’s maintained by the county. The nursery is currently cultivating more than 30 native plant species. Since its opening a year ago, the nursery has propagated more than 3,000 native plants. A thousand of these plants have already been used for shoreline restoration.

The Conversation spoke to Spellman about the program.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
