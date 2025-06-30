HTA board chair is uncertain if all board members will submit courtesy resignations

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) board members have been asked by Gov. Josh Green to submit courtesy resignations submit courtesy resignations by today.

It’s part of a restructuring of what was a semi autonomous agency. It will now become an advisory board and be moved back under the Department of Business and Economic Development and Tourism.

This morning we talked to Board Chair, Todd Apo.

HTA has come under fire for procurement violations and failing to pay its vendors, the Hawaiʻi Visitors Bureau and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement on time, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest.

It has also grappled with putting Isaac Choy on leave over allegations of creating a hostile workplace.

Apo said he isn't sure if all the board members will submit their courtesy resignations as asked by the governor.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

