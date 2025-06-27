© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Just 10% of HPR listeners donate to fund HPR’s work. Help us to raise this number to 15%, 20% or even higher — ask a friend to join you in keeping HPR strong. Take action now.

Gov. Josh Green on Medicaid cuts, changes on tourism board

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:34 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green at the Judiciary bill signing on June 26, 2025.
Gov. Josh Green Flickr
Gov. Josh Green at the Judiciary bill signing on June 26, 2025.

U.S. News and World Report published an opinion piece Gov. Josh Green wrote sounding the alarm over congressional efforts to change work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

Green spoke with The Conversation and talked about the hazards he sees in such a policy shift and what it would mean for recipients in Hawaiʻi.

We also asked about changes at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and his own political future. He begins by describing why he wrote the essay.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Health CareJosh GreenHawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories