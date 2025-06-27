Gov. Josh Green on Medicaid cuts, changes on tourism board

U.S. News and World Report published an opinion piece Gov. Josh Green wrote sounding the alarm over congressional efforts to change work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

Green spoke with The Conversation and talked about the hazards he sees in such a policy shift and what it would mean for recipients in Hawaiʻi.

We also asked about changes at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and his own political future. He begins by describing why he wrote the essay.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.