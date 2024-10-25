© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Local surgeon provides aid in Gaza; DOH project removes lead from schools

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published October 25, 2024 at 5:32 PM HST
FILE - A student drinks from a water fountain at an elementary school in California.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
/
AP
FILE - A student drinks from a water fountain at an elementary school in California.
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Health toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton talks about the agency's project to replace water fixtures at public schools to keep drinking water lead-free | Full Story
  • Honolulu cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ayman Abdul-Ghani describes his recent experience providing medical aid in Gaza | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol sorts through the issues with what to do with Lahaina structures — homes, businesses, and historic structures — that don't meet current zoning codes | Full Story
  • Hawaiian Endangered Bird Conservation Program Manager Hannah Bailey talks about prepping captivity raised ‘alalā for release on Maui for the first time | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EducationHealth CarewarConservationInfrastructure
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes