The Conversation: Local surgeon provides aid in Gaza; DOH project removes lead from schools
- Hawaiʻi Department of Health toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton talks about the agency's project to replace water fixtures at public schools to keep drinking water lead-free | Full Story
- Honolulu cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ayman Abdul-Ghani describes his recent experience providing medical aid in Gaza | Full Story
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol sorts through the issues with what to do with Lahaina structures — homes, businesses, and historic structures — that don't meet current zoning codes | Full Story
- Hawaiian Endangered Bird Conservation Program Manager Hannah Bailey talks about prepping captivity raised ‘alalā for release on Maui for the first time | Full Story