Honolulu surgeon shares experiences from medical mission to Gaza

A Honolulu surgeon was one of a team of health care specialists who took part in a two-week medical mission in war-torn Gaza earlier this year. It was organized by the Palestine American Medical Association.

Three of the physicians will be featured in a forum Friday night at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to talk about their experiences on this mercy mission back in April. The team worked at the European Hospital in Gaza, near the border with Egypt.

HPR talked to Dr. Ayman Abdul-Ghani, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Hawaiʻi Pacific Health's Straub and Pali Momi medical centers. He said it was a dramatic time and the conditions were horrendous. Now, six months later, the situation is far more dire, he said.

The forum will be held at UH Mānoa on Friday, Oct. 25 at 4:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: This interview includes descriptions of graphic injuries.

