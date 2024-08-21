The Conversation: Rail contract update; Maui music nonprofit to take final bow
- HART CEO Lori Kahikina discusses next steps for Honolulu's Skyline train after the major contract for the third leg of the rail system was awarded to Tutor Perini | Full Story
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote looks closer at the levels of post-pandemic utility disconnections that have almost doubled in some parts of the country
- Diego Guerrera, a crisis counselor from Malu i Ka ‘Ulu, talks about some of the psychological problems Maui's fire survivors are encountering when moving into mid-term housing | Full Story
- The ‘ākohekohe, Maui Nui's largest remaining honeycreeper remaining, is the subject of today's Manu Minute | Full Story
- Ebb & Flow Arts founder Robert Pollock and musician Alexandre Dossin share why the music nonprofit is playing its final Hawaiʻi concert this weekend | Full Story