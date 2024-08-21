© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Rail contract update; Maui music nonprofit to take final bow

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:12 PM HST
Taylor Cozloff
/
HPR
  • HART CEO Lori Kahikina discusses next steps for Honolulu's Skyline train after the major contract for the third leg of the rail system was awarded to Tutor Perini | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote looks closer at the levels of post-pandemic utility disconnections that have almost doubled in some parts of the country
  • Diego Guerrera, a crisis counselor from Malu i Ka ‘Ulu, talks about some of the psychological problems Maui's fire survivors are encountering when moving into mid-term housing | Full Story
  • The ‘ākohekohe, Maui Nui's largest remaining honeycreeper remaining, is the subject of today's Manu Minute | Full Story
  • Ebb & Flow Arts founder Robert Pollock and musician Alexandre Dossin share why the music nonprofit is playing its final Hawaiʻi concert this weekend | Full Story
The Conversation Honolulu Authority for Rapid TransportationEnergy2023 Maui firesMental HealthMusicEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
