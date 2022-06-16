Manu Minute: The crested ΄ākohekohe

Alex Wang / HPR ΄Ākohekohe

With fewer than 2,000 individuals remaining, ΄ākohekohe are a rare sight.

Though they once flew over Moloka΄i and Maui, their range is now limited to the high-elevation forests of Haleakalā.

Like many native honeycreepers, ΄ākohekohe populations have been hit hard by avian malaria.

Despite their dwindling numbers, ΄ākohekohe are hard to miss.

At just over 7 inches, ΄ākohekohe are one of Maui's largest honeycreepers. But their most distinctive features are their white-grey crests just above their beaks.

You can also recognize ΄ākohekohe by their unique calls!