ManuMinuteLogoWeb.jpg
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The crested ΄ākohekohe

Published June 16, 2022 at 8:32 AM HST
DSCN9407- Alex Wang photo.JPG ΄ākohekohe
Alex Wang
/
HPR
IMG_2144- Alex Wang photo.jpg crested ΄ākohekohe
Alex Wang
/
HPR
΄Ākohekohe

With fewer than 2,000 individuals remaining, ΄ākohekohe are a rare sight.

Though they once flew over Moloka΄i and Maui, their range is now limited to the high-elevation forests of Haleakalā.

Like many native honeycreepers, ΄ākohekohe populations have been hit hard by avian malaria.

Despite their dwindling numbers, ΄ākohekohe are hard to miss.

At just over 7 inches, ΄ākohekohe are one of Maui's largest honeycreepers. But their most distinctive features are their white-grey crests just above their beaks.

You can also recognize ΄ākohekohe by their unique calls!
AMTJ_Akohekohe spectrogram video.mp4

Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
