Manu Minute: The crested ΄ākohekohe
With fewer than 2,000 individuals remaining, ΄ākohekohe are a rare sight.
Though they once flew over Moloka΄i and Maui, their range is now limited to the high-elevation forests of Haleakalā.
Like many native honeycreepers, ΄ākohekohe populations have been hit hard by avian malaria.
Despite their dwindling numbers, ΄ākohekohe are hard to miss.
At just over 7 inches, ΄ākohekohe are one of Maui's largest honeycreepers. But their most distinctive features are their white-grey crests just above their beaks.
You can also recognize ΄ākohekohe by their unique calls!
AMTJ_Akohekohe spectrogram video.mp4