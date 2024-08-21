© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Mental health challenges of temporary housing after Maui fires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:52 PM HST
An aerial view of the debris clearance progress of residential and commercial properties in Lahaina on Aug. 19, 2024.
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
This week we got a snapshot of the status of temporary, modular housing in development on Maui — hundreds of units that will house fire survivors for the next several years. However, these projects may only offer a temporary solution to a deeper psychological problem.

The Conversation spoke with Diego Guerrera, a team lead and crisis counselor from Malu i Ka ‘Ulu: The Hawaiʻi Resiliency Project. Guerrera and some 23 other employees offer mental health support and counseling via a "warm line" at 808-446-6676.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
