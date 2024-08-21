Mental health challenges of temporary housing after Maui fires

This week we got a snapshot of the status of temporary, modular housing in development on Maui — hundreds of units that will house fire survivors for the next several years. However, these projects may only offer a temporary solution to a deeper psychological problem.

The Conversation spoke with Diego Guerrera, a team lead and crisis counselor from Malu i Ka ‘Ulu: The Hawaiʻi Resiliency Project. Guerrera and some 23 other employees offer mental health support and counseling via a "warm line" at 808-446-6676.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.