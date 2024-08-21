Music nonprofit Ebb & Flow Arts takes its final bow on Maui after 25 years

The music nonprofit Ebb & Flow Arts will host its final event in Hawaiʻi as it marks 25 years of sharing and teaching music.

"We've had 165 concerts, 1,300 music lessons in the elementary schools here on Maui, approximately 600 works by 180 composers produced, we've presented in all four counties of Hawaiʻi, as well as off-island, Japan, Korea, New York City, Chicago, Mexico, California, and many, many radio broadcasts, including this one, specifically on HPR," said founder Robert Pollock.

Pianist Alexandre Dossin is headlining the free concert at Keawalaʻi Congregational Church on Friday evening.

"It's kind of always, for me, miraculous even being out here in Hawaiʻi to bring performers as gifted and talented as Alexandre out to Hawaiʻi, and then have, as we have particularly pre-pandemic, wonderful turnouts here on Maui and the other islands," Pollock said. "It's been very, very gratifying, and we are proud of that achievement."

The concert will feature works composed by Sergei Prokofiev, George Gershwin, Heitor Villa-Lobos and George Walker.

"I decided to do sort of autobiographical recital in a way that there are three countries that are very important for me: Brazil, where I was born, and Russia, where I studied for nine years, and the U.S., where I'm a citizen and have been residing for almost 30 years," Dossin said.

Dossin said he was inspired by Pollock's performance years ago of Walker, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

"It was wonderful to out of the blue, really, to hear from Alexandre about his devotion, and immediately I realized this is someone we should have out here to perform. And again, it's very fitting that this final concert would be, in part, featuring the work of George Walker, who served as our honorary president until his passing in 2018," Pollock said.

Donations will be accepted at the event. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.