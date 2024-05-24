© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Live from Hilo Medical Center

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:31 AM HST
"The Conversation" host Catherine Cruz broadcasting live from the Hilo Medical Center on May 24, 2024.
"The Conversation" host Catherine Cruz broadcasting live from the Hilo Medical Center on May 24, 2024.

Today, The Conversation broadcasts live from Hilo with stories about the Big Island community.

  • Hilo Medical Center Director of Marketing, Legislative, and Public Affairs Elena Cabatu on how the facility plans to spend a $50 million gift from billionaire Marc Benioff
  • Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman on the dire state of Hilo's aging sewage treatment plant
  • Aloha Animal Oasis co-founder John Hopf on efforts to humanely reduce feral cat populations on Big Island to protect native bird habitats
  • Awarding-winning Waiākea High School teacher Rory Inouye gets a report card on his teaching from his students

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandHealth CareEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
