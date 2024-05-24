The Conversation: Live from Hilo Medical Center
Today, The Conversation broadcasts live from Hilo with stories about the Big Island community.
- Hilo Medical Center Director of Marketing, Legislative, and Public Affairs Elena Cabatu on how the facility plans to spend a $50 million gift from billionaire Marc Benioff
- Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman on the dire state of Hilo's aging sewage treatment plant
- Aloha Animal Oasis co-founder John Hopf on efforts to humanely reduce feral cat populations on Big Island to protect native bird habitats
- Awarding-winning Waiākea High School teacher Rory Inouye gets a report card on his teaching from his students
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.