EPA talks dismal state of the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently reached a consent decree with Hawai’i County on its aging sewage system, including the Hilo treatment plant. EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman was in the islands last week.

We sat down with Guzman to talk about the dismal state of the Hilo facility. She said the only other plant in worse condition is in California near the Mexico border. She also addressed the slow conversion from cesspools to septic tanks or something more environmentally sound.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.