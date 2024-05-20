© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
EPA on rebuilding water and sewer infrastructure in Lahaina

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 20, 2024 at 6:03 PM HST
Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on May 16, 2024. Guzman is based in San Francisco.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on May 16, 2024.

Martha Guzman heads up the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 9, covering the southwestern states as well as Pacific islands like Hawaiʻi and Guam.

The San Francisco-based office has been stepping up its presence in Hawaiʻi given the Red Hill water crisis and the Maui wildfires. Guzman visited Maui after meeting with state health officials in Honolulu last week.

The Conversation talked with Guzman about this particular phase of assessing the infrastructure critical to building Maui back better. She shared the latest progress in repairing or replacing the wastewater and drinking water pipes so families can start rebuilding Lahaina town.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Environmental Protection AgencyMaui2023 Maui firescesspools
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.

