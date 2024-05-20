EPA on rebuilding water and sewer infrastructure in Lahaina

Martha Guzman heads up the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 9, covering the southwestern states as well as Pacific islands like Hawaiʻi and Guam.

The San Francisco-based office has been stepping up its presence in Hawaiʻi given the Red Hill water crisis and the Maui wildfires. Guzman visited Maui after meeting with state health officials in Honolulu last week.

The Conversation talked with Guzman about this particular phase of assessing the infrastructure critical to building Maui back better. She shared the latest progress in repairing or replacing the wastewater and drinking water pipes so families can start rebuilding Lahaina town.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.