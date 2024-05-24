© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
DLNR on dredging Hilo's Wailoa Small Boat Harbor this summer

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:19 PM HST
Wailoa Small Boat Harbor in Hilo
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
This week the state Department of Land and Natural Resources put a bid out to dredge Hilo’s Wailoa Small Boat Harbor. It hopes to begin work by June 17 to provide relief to boaters from the buildup of sediment that has made the harbor almost impassible at times.

The Conversation talked to Finn McCall, an engineer with the Boating and Ocean Recreation Division, about the state of Big Island facilities.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation Department of Land and Natural ResourcesHawaiʻi Island
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
