DLNR on dredging Hilo's Wailoa Small Boat Harbor this summer

This week the state Department of Land and Natural Resources put a bid out to dredge Hilo’s Wailoa Small Boat Harbor. It hopes to begin work by June 17 to provide relief to boaters from the buildup of sediment that has made the harbor almost impassible at times.

The Conversation talked to Finn McCall, an engineer with the Boating and Ocean Recreation Division, about the state of Big Island facilities.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2024.