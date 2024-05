The Conversation broadcast live Friday from Hilo Medical Center, where a $50 million donation from Marc Benioff will speed up the facility's expansion. Director of Marketing, Legislative and Public Affairs Elena Cabatu shared how the gift will help improve health care for Hawaiʻi residents.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.