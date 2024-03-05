-
Marc and Lynne Benioff are donating $150 million to two Hawaiʻi hospitals to help ensure continuous health care access in the state, according to a news release Tuesday.
A mystery has been brewing in a small ranching town on Hawaii's Big Island. Word has it that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff bought the land, stirring worries about what he plans to do with it.
The gift from Marc and Lynne Benioff includes 282 acres near Waimea given to Hawaiʻi Island Community Development Corporation solely for residential use by low and moderate-income households.