NPR reporter Dara Kerr talks story about billionaire Marc Benioff buying Waimea land

An NPR story by tech reporter Dara Kerr about billionaire Marc Benioff buying land in and around Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island caused a stir when it was published in February. The audio version aired in March.

After the story broke, many internet articles and social media posts echoed suspicions about Benioff's ulterior motives. He's the CEO and co-founder of Salesforce, one of the world's largest software companies.

The Conversation's Russell Subiono grew up in Waimea and has deep ties to the land and community. He also hosts "This is Our Hawaiʻi," an HPR podcast about large land ownership.

Several friends and relatives reached out to Subiono to share their thoughts about Kerr's article. He spoke with Kerr about her connection to Waimea, diving into property records, interviewing Benioff one-on-one, and the community's reaction.

Next week, The Conversation will air interviews with Waimea residents who took issue with the article and wanted to share a side of Benioff they felt was left out.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 15, 2024.