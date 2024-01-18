The Conversation: Gov. Green talks lege priorities; AI in Hawaiʻi

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Gov. Josh Green reacts to the legislative priorities outlined by House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi

HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo discusses what to look out for as the legislative session gets underway

Booz Allen Global Defense Sector President Judi Dotson and Chief Technology Officer Ed Barnabas on the global landscape of artificial intelligence means for Hawaiʻi