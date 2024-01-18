The Conversation: Gov. Green talks lege priorities; AI in Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green reacts to the legislative priorities outlined by House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo discusses what to look out for as the legislative session gets underway
- Booz Allen Global Defense Sector President Judi Dotson and Chief Technology Officer Ed Barnabas on the global landscape of artificial intelligence means for Hawaiʻi