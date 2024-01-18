© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green talks lege priorities; AI in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:56 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi, top left, speaks to senators at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Honolulu. Hawaiʻi lawmakers on Wednesday opened a new session of the state Legislature. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
AP
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green reacts to the legislative priorities outlined by House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo discusses what to look out for as the legislative session gets underway
  • Booz Allen Global Defense Sector President Judi Dotson and Chief Technology Officer Ed Barnabas on the global landscape of artificial intelligence means for Hawaiʻi
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
