The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; East-West Center budget

By Catherine Cruz
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:37 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green meets with Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation and legislative leadership on Aug. 18, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green discusses the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's new board and the latest on military leases
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on reducing fire risk for plantation homes | Full Story
  • East-West Center President Celeste Connors talks about the Center's budget uncertainty
  • Laurie Rubin, Rae Seitz and Brooke Nakama, with the Ohana Arts production of "Peace On Your Wings" tell the story of Sadako Sasaki, a young girl who developed leukemia after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and folded 1000 paper cranes before her death
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenEast-West CenterSafetyHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
