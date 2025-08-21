The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; East-West Center budget
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green discusses the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's new board and the latest on military leases
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on reducing fire risk for plantation homes | Full Story
- East-West Center President Celeste Connors talks about the Center's budget uncertainty
- Laurie Rubin, Rae Seitz and Brooke Nakama, with the Ohana Arts production of "Peace On Your Wings" tell the story of Sadako Sasaki, a young girl who developed leukemia after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and folded 1000 paper cranes before her death