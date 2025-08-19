© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: State elections; Organ transplants in the Pacific

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:05 AM HST
FILE - A ballot in the 2020 general election.
Noe Tanigawa
/
HPR
FILE - A ballot in the 2020 general election.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago responds to President Donald Trump's calls to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines
  • Surgeon Felix Lee and medical student Dylan Bush investigate the low number of solid organ transplants in the U.S. Pacific territories| Read the research
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a reforestation project in Kula | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Blaze Lovell reports that nearly one in five emergency sirens were broken during the recent statewide tsunami warning | Full Story
  • Composer Holly Doubet reflects on her experience during the 2018 false missile alert that inspired her to write the new musical "This is Not a Drill"
The Conversation ElectionHealth CareEntertainmentSafety
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
