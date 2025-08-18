© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Waikīkī flooding; Longtime driver for TheBus talks story

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:42 AM HST
FILE - Ala Wai Canal in Honolulu
Wayne Yoshioka
/
HPR
Ala Wai Canal in Honolulu

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Researchers Chip Fletcher, Chloe Obara and Shellie Habel brief officials on the increasing risk of flooding in Waikīkī due to sea level rise | Read the research
  • USGS geophysicist Ashton Flinders sails aboard the research vessel Atlantis to investigate whether the volcano Bogoslof in the Aleutian Islands could trigger a tsunami | See where Atlantis is now
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with Jennifer Santos, the new head of the Mayor's Office of Culture and the Arts for the City and County of Honolulu | Full Story
  • Uilani Souza shares her experience driving for TheBus for over 40 years
The Conversation WaikīkīEnvironmentTransportation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
