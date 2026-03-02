The Conversation: Oil prices; ADHD medication shortage
- Hawaiʻi economist Carl Bonham discusses how the rise in global oil prices after U.S. military strikes on Iran may affect Hawaiʻi energy costs
- Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Ryann Coules reports on a new tax incentive for kidney donors meant to spur organ donation | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on what's causing a shortage of ADHD medication
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol captures the artistry of hand-shaped cowboy hats | Full Story