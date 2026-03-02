© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Oil prices; ADHD medication shortage

By Catherine Cruz
Published March 2, 2026 at 10:47 AM HST
FILE - The prices of the various grades of gasoline available are displayed electronically on a pump at a filling station.
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
FILE - The prices of the various grades of gasoline available are displayed electronically on a pump at a filling station.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi economist Carl Bonham discusses how the rise in global oil prices after U.S. military strikes on Iran may affect Hawaiʻi energy costs
  • Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Ryann Coules reports on a new tax incentive for kidney donors meant to spur organ donation | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on what's causing a shortage of ADHD medication
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol captures the artistry of hand-shaped cowboy hats | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation MilitaryEconomyPublic HealthFashion
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
