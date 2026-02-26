© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Public Access Room; Whale Spotter system

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderBill DormanKevin Allen
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:38 AM HST
A whale off the coast of Maui.
Selket Kaufman
/
Pacific Whale Foundation
A whale off the coast of Maui.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the latest effort to bring home men from Hawaiʻi who are incarcerated in an Arizona facility
  • Andy Langhurst, head of the Public Access Room at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, sheds light on the legislative process
  • Daniel Zitterbart, co-inventor of the "Whale Spotter" system, talks about how the AI technology can help avoid whale strikes
  • University of Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology professor Joshua Madin shares new research into the geometric blueprint of Hawaiʻi's reefs
Tags
The Conversation State LegislatureTechnologyEnvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation.
See stories by Kevin Allen
More Episodes