The Conversation: Public Access Room; Whale Spotter system

HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the latest effort to bring home men from Hawaiʻi who are incarcerated in an Arizona facility

Andy Langhurst, head of the Public Access Room at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, sheds light on the legislative process

Daniel Zitterbart, co-inventor of the "Whale Spotter" system, talks about how the AI technology can help avoid whale strikes

University of Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology professor Joshua Madin shares new research into the geometric blueprint of Hawaiʻi's reefs