The Conversation: Public Access Room; Whale Spotter system
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the latest effort to bring home men from Hawaiʻi who are incarcerated in an Arizona facility
- Andy Langhurst, head of the Public Access Room at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, sheds light on the legislative process
- Daniel Zitterbart, co-inventor of the "Whale Spotter" system, talks about how the AI technology can help avoid whale strikes
- University of Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology professor Joshua Madin shares new research into the geometric blueprint of Hawaiʻi's reefs