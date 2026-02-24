The Conversation: HMSA and HPH merger implications; Punk rock in Hawaiʻi

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Fraud prevention expert Doug Shadel shares tips on how to avoid become a victim of fraud

AARP Hawaiʻi Director Kealiʻi Lopez talks about concerns about wait times and services at local Social Security offices, which have lost about 20% of their staff

Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on the implications of the proposed merger between HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health | Full Story

Researcher Christa Seidl looks into how avian malaria is spread between birds and mosquitos

Shawn "Speedy" Lopes captures Hawaiʻi's punk rock music scene in the new book "Local Unrest"