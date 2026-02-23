The Conversation: Lahaina business owners' challenges; Hawaiian board game
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the challenges facing business owners in Lahaina | Full Story
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Victoria Budiono reports on the rise of AI in classrooms and the workplace | Full Story
- Kapena Baptista talks about his win at the Ka Makou Kōnane Invitational Tournament, held earlier this month
- Percussionist Scott Amendola and organist Wil Blades on their upcoming jazz show | Get Tickets