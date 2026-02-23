© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina business owners' challenges; Hawaiian board game

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenLillian Tsang
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:25 AM HST
Burnt buildings on Front St., almost two years after the Maui fires. (Aug. 4, 2025)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Burnt buildings on Front Street, almost two years after the Maui fires. (Aug. 4, 2025)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the challenges facing business owners in Lahaina | Full Story
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Victoria Budiono reports on the rise of AI in classrooms and the workplace | Full Story
  • Kapena Baptista talks about his win at the Ka Makou Kōnane Invitational Tournament, held earlier this month
  • Percussionist Scott Amendola and organist Wil Blades on their upcoming jazz show | Get Tickets
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
