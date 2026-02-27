© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: ICE custody; Lunar eclipse

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM HST
FILE - Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement operations Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis.
Ryan Murphy
/
AP
FILE - Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement operations Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Former Miss Hawaiʻi Cheryl Bartlett travels to Brazil in hopes of being reunited with her husband of 17 years, Rogerio Araujo, who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last fall
  • Kelley Anderson Tagarino, a University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant extension agent based in American Samoa, talks about a new $4.6 million reef restoration project
  • Astronomer Roy Gal shares tips for viewing next week's lunar eclipse
  • Hawaiʻi filmmaker Ty Sanga shares what went into producing the Hawaiian language version of "Moana 2," now streaming on Disney+
Tags
The Conversation ImmigrationEnvironmentAstronomyEntertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes