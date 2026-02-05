ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi version of 'Moana 2' to premiere at Bishop Museum

The Walt Disney animated film "Moana 2" has been translated into Hawaiian just like the first movie.

The sequel made history with a global debut of the Hawaiian language version on Disney+ on Feb. 1 to mark Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian Language Month.

Now, Kūmau Productions, in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, will host the official ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi premiere of "Moana 2" to celebrate its historic release with a free event at Bishop Museum on Saturday.

The ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi film features an all-local cast led by Auliʻi Cravalho, the original voice actress of Moana and a producer on the film.

"Moana 2" Oceanic Cultural Trust member Lāiana Kanoa-Wong said he was honored to be a part of the project.

“I’ve never directed a project in my life in terms of a film, and getting to sit there day-to-day, from the planning, the translation teams, the casting and then to having time with kuleana and watching them bring the characters to life," Kanoa-Wong said.

Other Native Hawaiian language cast members include Kaipu Baker (Maui), Pualalea Panaewa (Loto), Moses Goods (Kele), Kauʻi Kaina (Matangi), Kailani Lucey (Simea), with vocals from Kaʻikena Scanlan (Maui) and ʻOʻoe Carr (Matangi).

More than 26,000 people speak the Hawaiian language, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Revitalization of the Indigenous language of Hawai‘i started in the 1970s during the Hawaiian Renaissance, after about 90 years of being banned in the aftermath of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

A growing number of Kaiapuni schools now educate children in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, and there's been an increased normalcy of people speaking the Hawaiian language openly.

Kanoa-Wong said there weren't many animated films in the Hawaiian language while he was growing up in Hawaiʻi. He hopes the film will set a precedent for having more people translate or create films in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

Most Disney productions are dubbed in more than 46 global languages after appearing in English. Around 2017, it was a first for Hawaiʻi to have "Moana" translated into the Hawaiian language.

"Moana 2" tells the story of the Polynesian princess receiving a call from her wayfinding ancestors and embarking on a dangerous journey to reconnect with other people across the ocean. She reunites with Maui and recruits other characters from her home in Motunui to join her.

One character named Loto is voiced by Native Hawaiian actress Pualalea Panaewa. She said she’s proud to have worked on this project and has always wanted to tell stories from the Hawaiian perspective.

“I hope I’m making my kūpuna and my ancestors proud,” she said.

“Moana 2” topped $1 billion last year, becoming Disney's third 2024 release to reach the coveted benchmark after Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” and Pixar's “Inside Out 2,” according to CNBC.