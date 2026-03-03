The Conversation: Oil prices; Operation Babylift
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick discusses what oil supply disruptions due to the Iran war mean for Hawaiʻi
- Devaki Murch and Steven George share their experiences as Vietnamese children brought to the United States for adoption as part of "Operation Babylift" | Attend Murch's talk
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Nick Grube covers a high-profile court case involving the Native Hawaiian contractor Christopher Dawson, who died by suicide in 2024 while under investigation for embezzlement | Full Story
- Author Jasmin Iolani Hakes talks about the little-known chapter of the Hawaiian experience that inspired her new novel, "The Pōhaku"