The Conversation Hana Hou: Athletic feats
On today's program, we're revisiting a few of our favorite interviews with athletes on the move:
- Visually-impaired runner and "Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind" founder Marri Murdoch talks about training for her first Honolulu Marathon | Full Story (December 2024)
- Hawaiʻi Bicycling League member Douglas Concha completes a 9-month-long cycling trip across the world to raise money for Doctors Without Borders | Full Story (March 2024)
- Maui waterman Kai Lenny wins the first Maui2Oʻahu hydrofoil race and talks about the growing pains of the sport | Full Story (August 2018)
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.