The Conversation: Whooping cough cases on the rise; Local dance residency
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Ron Balajadia with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health shares what parents need to know about the uptick in whooping cough cases
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on concerning findings from a state audit of a Hawaiʻi Department of Health initiative to cool classrooms | Read the state auditor's report
- Overstory Hawaiʻi's Noelle-Fujii-Oride reports on a farmers' cooperative that's increasing ʻulu production | Full Story
- AARP Hawaiʻi Director Kealiʻi Lopez marks the 90th anniversary of the country's social security program
- Adaptations Dance Theater Artistic Director Hallie Hunt talks about cultivate homegrown dance talent through a new summer residency | Get tickets to the "Bring it Home" concert