The Conversation

The Conversation: Whooping cough cases on the rise; Local dance residency

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:36 AM HST
FILE - This 2016 illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on electron microscope imagery, depicts Bordetella pertussis bacteria, which causes whooping cough. (Meredith Newlove/CDC via AP, File)
AP
/
CDC
FILE - This 2016 illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on electron microscope imagery, depicts Bordetella pertussis bacteria, which causes whooping cough. (Meredith Newlove/CDC via AP, File)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Ron Balajadia with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health shares what parents need to know about the uptick in whooping cough cases
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on concerning findings from a state audit of a Hawaiʻi Department of Health initiative to cool classrooms | Read the state auditor's report
  • Overstory Hawaiʻi's Noelle-Fujii-Oride reports on a farmers' cooperative that's increasing ʻulu production | Full Story
  • AARP Hawaiʻi Director Kealiʻi Lopez marks the 90th anniversary of the country's social security program
  • Adaptations Dance Theater Artistic Director Hallie Hunt talks about cultivate homegrown dance talent through a new summer residency | Get tickets to the "Bring it Home" concert
Public Health Entertainment Department of Education Agriculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
