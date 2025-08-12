© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Pacific power; Vacant office space in Honolulu

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:04 PM HST
File - Downtown Honolulu
HPR
File - Downtown Honolulu

  • Charles Edel and Kathryn Paik from the Center for Strategic and International Studies say the Trump administration's policies may be weakening the country's position in the Pacific | Read the policy paper
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Ben Angarone reports on why Honolulu is having a hard time persuading homeowners to build accessory dwelling units on their properties | Full Story
  • Brandon Bera and Mike Hamasu of Colliers Hawaiʻi discuss the latest findings on Honolulu's empty office space
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on new aerial arts camp for LGBTQ+ youth in Hilo | Full Story
  • Hawai'inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge dean Jon Osorio shares details on an upcoming concert organized by Allies in Resistance | Attend ResistanceFest
MilitaryEconomyTrump Administration
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
