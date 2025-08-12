The Conversation: Pacific power; Vacant office space in Honolulu
- Charles Edel and Kathryn Paik from the Center for Strategic and International Studies say the Trump administration's policies may be weakening the country's position in the Pacific | Read the policy paper
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Ben Angarone reports on why Honolulu is having a hard time persuading homeowners to build accessory dwelling units on their properties | Full Story
- Brandon Bera and Mike Hamasu of Colliers Hawaiʻi discuss the latest findings on Honolulu's empty office space
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on new aerial arts camp for LGBTQ+ youth in Hilo | Full Story
- Hawai'inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge dean Jon Osorio shares details on an upcoming concert organized by Allies in Resistance | Attend ResistanceFest