The Conversation hana hou: Stories of WWII
Today, we're digging into the archives to bring you little-known stories of WWII:
- Authors Dee and Jack Buckingham publish rare photographs of Hawaiʻi during WWII, and Dee tells the story of the Women's Air Raid Defense in her historical novel "Code Name Rascal"
- Patrick Cross shares his grandfather's experience as a prisoner of war during WWII | Full Story (Nov. 2025)
- HPR visits Guam on their Liberation Day | Full Story (Aug. 2024)
- William "Bill" Jeffery, archeology professor at the University of Guam, discusses work to survey three WWII shipwrecks at Chuuk Lagoon | Full Story (Feb. 2024)
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.