The Conversation

The Conversation hana hou: Stories of WWII

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:59 AM HST
Comrades-in-arms, are T/5 William Hirata, Honolulu, Hawaii, 522nd Field Artillery Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, 34th Division, and Lorenzo Riba, Italian soldier (right) of the 11th Pack Mule Company, also attached to the 34th Division.
Today, we're digging into the archives to bring you little-known stories of WWII:

  • Authors Dee and Jack Buckingham publish rare photographs of Hawaiʻi during WWII, and Dee tells the story of the Women's Air Raid Defense in her historical novel "Code Name Rascal"
  • Patrick Cross shares his grandfather's experience as a prisoner of war during WWII | Full Story (Nov. 2025)
  • HPR visits Guam on their Liberation Day | Full Story (Aug. 2024)
  • William "Bill" Jeffery, archeology professor at the University of Guam, discusses work to survey three WWII shipwrecks at Chuuk Lagoon | Full Story (Feb. 2024)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation HistoryMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
