The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Island affordable housing; WWII espionage
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi County Council Member Ashley Lehualani Kierkiewicz discusses proposed changes to Hawaiʻi Island's affordable housing rules
- SFGate's Christine Hitt reports on Andrew Tepper's controversial land acquisitions on Hawaiʻi Island
- Jane Austen Society of North America President Cheryl Ernst and Hawaiʻi Chapter Founder mark Jane Austen's 250th birthday
- Author Christine Kuehn grapples with her family's work gathering intelligence for the Nazis in Hawaiʻi prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor in her new book "Family of Spies"