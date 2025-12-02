© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Island affordable housing; WWII espionage

By Bill Dorman,
Maddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:43 AM HST
Hale Nā Koa ʻO Hanakahi is one of Hawaiʻi Island’s newest affordable senior rental housing communities.
Hawaiʻi County
FILE - Hale Nā Koa ʻO Hanakahi is one of Hawaiʻi Island’s affordable senior rental housing communities.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi County Council Member Ashley Lehualani Kierkiewicz discusses proposed changes to Hawaiʻi Island's affordable housing rules
  • SFGate's Christine Hitt reports on Andrew Tepper's controversial land acquisitions on Hawaiʻi Island
  • Jane Austen Society of North America President Cheryl Ernst and Hawaiʻi Chapter Founder mark Jane Austen's 250th birthday
  • Author Christine Kuehn grapples with her family's work gathering intelligence for the Nazis in Hawaiʻi prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor in her new book "Family of Spies"
Housing, History, Literature, Hawaiʻi County
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
