© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: A call-in show on the future of golf

By DW Gibson
Published December 1, 2025 at 9:19 AM HST
FILE- Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the 13th fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. The PGA Tour say the tournament will return to Kapalua on Maui five months after the deadly wildfires. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Matt York/AP
/
AP
FILE- Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the 13th fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The Conversation will be hosting a live call-in show to talk all things golf — the history of the game in Hawaiʻi and, more importantly, its future. Should the state prioritize keeping alive the tradition of professional tournaments in Hawaiʻi? How can the game adapt to a world with less water? And how can it become accessible to more people? Our panel today includes:

  • Mark Rolfing, former professional player and longtime television golf commentary
  • Scott Simpson, former PGA winner and head coach for the University of Hawaiʻi men's golf team

The Conversation starts at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Call in live at 808-941-3689 or send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also leave a voicemail before the show on our talkback line: 808-792-8217.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation SportsWater
Stay Connected
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes