The Conversation: A call-in show on the future of golf

The Conversation will be hosting a live call-in show to talk all things golf — the history of the game in Hawaiʻi and, more importantly, its future. Should the state prioritize keeping alive the tradition of professional tournaments in Hawaiʻi? How can the game adapt to a world with less water? And how can it become accessible to more people? Our panel today includes:



Mark Rolfing, former professional player and longtime television golf commentary

Scott Simpson, former PGA winner and head coach for the University of Hawaiʻi men's golf team

The Conversation starts at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Call in live at 808-941-3689 or send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also leave a voicemail before the show on our talkback line: 808-792-8217.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.