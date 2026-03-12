The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Ed Case; Kauaʻi State of the County address

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



U.S. Rep. Ed Case shares his thoughts on the Iran war and the top concerns of his constituents

Major General Suzanne P. Vares-Lum takes the helm at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami cancels an in-person event for his final State of the County address in light of adverse weather

HPR's government editor Ashley Mizuo tracks legislation that would beef up tenant protections