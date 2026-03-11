The Conversation: Buddhism conference; Comedian Charlene Kaye
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote speaks with community health centers turning to solar to cut energy costs
- Hawaiʻi journalist Jennifer Ablan kicks off a special reporting series on the state's water challenges as part of a partnership between Hawaii Business Magazine and the new Hawaiʻi Community Journal | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa religions professor Michel Mohr shares details about an upcoming conference on the universal appeal of Buddhism
- Hawaiʻi comedian Charlene Kaye returns home for a set at the Blue Note