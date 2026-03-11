© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Buddhism conference; Comedian Charlene Kaye

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 11, 2026 at 11:07 AM HST
A girl floats candle lights in a pond to mark Meak Bochea Day, in Wat Phneat Sampily in a suburb of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, as held in veneration of Buddha. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Heng Sinith
/
AP
A girl floats candle lights in a pond to mark Meak Bochea Day, in Wat Phneat Sampily in a suburb of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, as held in veneration of Buddha.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote speaks with community health centers turning to solar to cut energy costs
  • Hawaiʻi journalist Jennifer Ablan kicks off a special reporting series on the state's water challenges as part of a partnership between Hawaii Business Magazine and the new Hawaiʻi Community Journal | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa religions professor Michel Mohr shares details about an upcoming conference on the universal appeal of Buddhism
  • Hawaiʻi comedian Charlene Kaye returns home for a set at the Blue Note
Energy Health Care Religion Water Entertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
