Bills to increase tenant protections advance at Legislature

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs currently offers a landlord-tenant handbook, only in English.

Rep. Tina Grandinetti introduced a measure that would require the department to publish a notice of tenant rights in multiple languages.

Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice Housing Director Arjuna Heim says the landlord-tenant code can be difficult to navigate — even for someone experienced in the topic.

Another measure also introduced by Grandinetti would create baseline protections for tenants being displaced by the construction of a new affordable housing development that receives building exemptions through state law. It would require the developer to provide three months of rent for displaced residents and give them the right of first offer on the new building.

Both measures have passed out of the House and will next go to the Senate for consideration.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.