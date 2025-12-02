Hawaiʻi fans celebrate Jane Austen's 250th birthday

Fans of Jane Austen are celebrating the English novelist’s 250th birthday this weekend, with a day of regency-era festivities at the Hawaiʻi State Library.

Bob Newell founded the Hawaiʻi region of JASNA, which stands for the Jane Austen Society of North America. He and current President Cheryl Ernst spoke with The Conversation about their ties to Jane Austen, starting with their first introductions to her work.

HPR From left to right: Bob Newell, HPR's Maddie Bender, and Cheryl Ernst.

A celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday will be held Saturday, Dec. 6. For event information, click here.

