Hawaiʻi Island council member on adjusting affordable housing rules

Affordable housing has to be at or near the top of any list of needs of the people of Hawaiʻi.

Those housing needs stretch across the islands, and while some of the structure starts with federal guidelines, each county manages its own housing programs.

Hawaiʻi County is looking to change some of its affordable housing rules.

Over the past few weeks, there have been community meetings about this topic — with the latest one wrapping up late Monday afternoon in Hilo.

One of the leaders of this discussion was Hawaiʻi County Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz. She stopped by The Conversation to talk about the latest developments.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.