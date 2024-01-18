Gov. Josh Green on new legislative session, financial forecast and more

The 2024 legislative session is now officially underway. Maui’s recovery is at the top of the list of priorities.

The Conversation spoke with Gov. Josh Green on Thursday morning to hear his reaction to the opening speeches by House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi. He also shared a preview of his State of the State address planned for Monday morning.

HPR will air his State of the State address live on HPR-1 at 10 a.m. Monday. This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 18, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.