Gov. Josh Green on new legislative session, financial forecast and more

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:43 PM HST
At the opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 17, 2024, from left to right, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Gov. Josh Green and Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald listen to speeches.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
At the opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 17, 2024, from left to right, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Gov. Josh Green and Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald listen to speeches.

The 2024 legislative session is now officially underway. Maui’s recovery is at the top of the list of priorities.

The Conversation spoke with Gov. Josh Green on Thursday morning to hear his reaction to the opening speeches by House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi. He also shared a preview of his State of the State address planned for Monday morning.

HPR will air his State of the State address live on HPR-1 at 10 a.m. Monday. This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 18, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
