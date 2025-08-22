© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Informing, inspiring and connecting the people of Hawaiʻi
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation hana hou: The rule of law

By Catherine Cruz
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:29 AM HST
The outside of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.
Hawaii State Judiciary
/
Facebook
The outside of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.

Today, The Conversation reairs recent interview with Hawaiʻi leaders and experts on the rule of law:

  • Former University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law Dean Avi Soifer reflects on the rule of law during President Trump's second 100 days in office | Full Story (April 2025)
  • State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Karl Rhoads holds on the rule of law with U.S. Rep. Ed Case | Full Story (July 2025)
  • Former Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige and former Hawaiʻi State Sen. Randy Iwase discuss the rule of law | Read their op-ed | Full Story

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Trump AdministrationjudiciaryDavid Ige
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes