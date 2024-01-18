© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defense contractor Booz Allen talks artificial intelligence and growing local talent

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:33 PM HST
FILE - An Innovation Industry Days participant learns about Booz Allen Hamilton’s Digital Twin Solutions software application at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio on Jan. 24. 2023.
Craig Rodarte/Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs
/
Department of Defense
FILE - An Innovation Industry Days participant learns about Booz Allen Hamilton’s Digital Twin Solutions software application at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio on Jan. 24. 2023.

This week, the Pacific Forum brought together the top brass in our community from military leaders to lawmakers to industry movers and shakers. Defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton took part in the gathering that zeroed in on strategies for dealing with cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The Conversation talked to Global Defense Sector President Judi Dotson and Chief Technology Officer Ed Barnabas about the company’s efforts to build our local workforce.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 18, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation MilitarytechnologyBusiness Newslabor
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories