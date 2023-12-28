The Conversation: Displaced Maui union worker shares plight; Local musician blends old and new for unique sound

The head of the Hawaiʻi Housing and Finance Development Corporation discusses one of the various efforts to get more long-term housing available for survivors of the Maui fires; experts weigh in on the possible belongings and artifacts that could have survived the fires — and how to restore them; HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol looks into the proposed fire debris site at Olowalu and the pushback it's getting from residents; and some “striking findings” in surveys by the Pew Research Center on The Long View.

Listen • 53:40