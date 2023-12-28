The Conversation: Displaced Maui union worker shares plight; Local musician blends old and new for unique sound
- Longtime ILWU Local 142 member Bobby Asato discusses how the recovery process is impacting his housing situation after his family's home was lost in the Maui wildfires
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair shares why a public hearing is being sought on the new Hawaiʻi Supreme Court justice's ties to a Super PAC in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Oʻahu STEM student Olive Taylor shares her love for math and how she's helping to inspire more girls to get into STEM fields
- The Hawaiian Humane Society shares some tips on how to keep pets safe during New Year's Eve celebrations | Full Story
- Local musician Nicholas Lum, best known for being a member of Hawaiian music group Keauhou, talks about his new project, Pewa, and his approach to mele that blends innovation and tradition