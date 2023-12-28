© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Displaced Maui union worker shares plight; Local musician blends old and new for unique sound

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM HST
  • Longtime ILWU Local 142 member Bobby Asato discusses how the recovery process is impacting his housing situation after his family's home was lost in the Maui wildfires
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair shares why a public hearing is being sought on the new Hawaiʻi Supreme Court justice's ties to a Super PAC in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Oʻahu STEM student Olive Taylor shares her love for math and how she's helping to inspire more girls to get into STEM fields
  • The Hawaiian Humane Society shares some tips on how to keep pets safe during New Year's Eve celebrations | Full Story
  • Local musician Nicholas Lum, best known for being a member of Hawaiian music group Keauhou, talks about his new project, Pewa, and his approach to mele that blends innovation and tradition
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesEducationanimalsmusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
